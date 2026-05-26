HONOR has announced a new smartwatch for its home market. Launched alongside the China versions of its 600 series, the Watch 6 Plus emphasises endurance. Its main highlight is the massive battery, which can supposedly offer up to several weeks of use.

According to the company, this 1,000mAh battery allows the wearable to last a maximum of 35 days. Of course, this is when the device is in a restricted long-endurance Bluetooth mode. With typical day-to-day use, the watch has a claimed battery life of around 17 days. Meanwhile, wearers who continuously rely on the GPS can expect to get about 42 hours of use.

As for the other specifications, the smartwatch sports a 1.46-inch circular AMOLED display with a 464 x 464 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. This screen comes with wet touch support, allowing it to remain usable in rainy conditions or during sweaty workouts.

Other than that, the device sports a reinforced polymer fibre back. Depending on the model, it gets either an aluminium alloy or a 316L stainless steel bezel. The entire device weighs around 41g, excluding the strap. Rounding things off are IP69 and 5 ATM ratings, making the watch usable during activities in shallow water. However, diving and high-pressure water sports are out of the question.

Speaking of sports, the HONOR Watch 6 Plus introduces a badminton mode that tracks data like swing speed and rally count. In addition to this, the device comes with a football mode that can record sprint speeds and generate heat maps. Of course, the watch also features more than 120 sports modes, as well as an AI coach.

As for health tracking, the wearable includes sensors for measuring the usual vitals, such as heart rate and blood oxygen. Sleep tracking is also on board. In addition to these functions, the brand claims that the Watch 6 can assess high blood pressure risk. Other features include support for Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC for tap-to-pay services.

In China, the HONOR Watch 6 Plus has a starting price of CNY1,199 (~RM699). At the moment, it is uncertain whether the device will be making its way to global markets, as the brand has not mentioned any plans for an international launch.

That being said, a certain HONOR Watch 6 recently appeared on the SIRIM database. Note the lack of a “Plus” in the name here. It’s unlikely to be the same device under a different name, since the two watches feature different model numbers. As per the SIRIM listing, the Watch 6 carries the ROM-B09 designation. On the other hand, the Watch 6 Plus has the ROM-B19 model number.

So far, HONOR has not disclosed any details on this Watch 6. However, it’s likely that the watch will be more similar to last year’s Watch 5 rather than the newly launched Plus model. Of course, this is speculation at this point.

(Source: HONOR)