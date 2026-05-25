After showcasing the durability of the Magic V6 sometime last week, HONOR Malaysia has now officially announced the device’s pre-order campaign for the local market. Pre-orders for the foldable smartphone will go live from 26 May until 3 June 2026, right before it launches on 4 June. Those interested can secure a unit by placing a RM300 deposit through HONOR’s official website.

As with most smartphone pre-order campaigns, HONOR is also bundling several freebies for early buyers. According to the company’s official press release, customers will receive premium mystery gifts worth up to RM3,797, alongside a complimentary HONOR Magic Pen worth RM499.

If you haven’t seen it yet, one of the main selling points of the HONOR Magic V6 is its upgraded steel hinge. In a live demo, the brand showcased the foldable’s extreme durability by using it to tow a 1.25-tonne aircraft and a 1.5-tonne sports car without sustaining any damage. As for the outer display glass, HONOR proved its toughness by subjecting it to a steel wool abrasion test using a power drill

As for specs, the HONOR Magic V6 comes with a 6.52-inch Full HD+ outer display and a 7.95-inch 2,352 x 2,172 interior display, both of the LTPO 2.0 AMOLED type. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6,600 mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. Do note, however, that these details are based on the Chinese launch of the device.

To recap, customers can pre-order the device from 26 May until 3 June for a RM300 deposit, ahead of its official launch on 4 June. HONOR Malaysia will livestream the launch event on its official Facebook page at 7 PM local time.

(Source: HONOR Press Release)