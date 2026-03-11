With the launch of the Galaxy S26 series now behind us, all eyes are on Samsung’s upcoming mid-range lineup, particularly the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. Like their flagship counterparts, both devices have been the subject of numerous leaks in recent weeks. While Samsung has yet to announce an official launch date, a European retailer appears to have accidentally listed the Galaxy A57 on its website, suggesting its release could be just around the corner.

This information comes from SammyGuru, which not only spotted the device’s specs but also saved some renders. Based on the renders, the Galaxy A57 features a flat display and a vertical triple-camera layout on the rear, similar to its predecessor. The publication notes that the company is keeping the “Key Island” button layout and will have a minimalist design with slimmer bezels.

Spec-wise, the news outlet claims that the Galaxy A57 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside is Samsung’s Exynos 1680 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

For imaging, the Galaxy A57 may feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens on the rear, while the front houses a 12MP unit. In terms of software, the device might ship with One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16.

Despite this accidental listing, we still do not know when Samsung will officially launch the device. However, if previous leaks are anything to go by, the company might unveil the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 sometime in March. That said, there is currently no new information regarding the Galaxy A37.

That said, there is currently no way to independently verify this information unless Samsung confirms it. Additionally, since the details originated from a European retailer listing, the device could arrive in Malaysia with different specifications or configurations. As always, it is best to treat such unconfirmed reports with caution.

(source: SammyGuru)