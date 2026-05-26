It looks like with every generation, Infinix announces an entry into its Hot series earlier and earlier in the year. And this year, the Infinix Hot 70 has recently gotten an official reveal. This does not come with a price, though it does give us an idea of what to expect when it makes its way onto the shelves of local stores.

Starting from the outside, the Infinix Hot 70 comes with a pretty wide range of colours. The most special of the lot is what the brand calls Thermo Orange. As the name suggests, it’s coated with a thermochromic material that changes its hue. At a pretty extreme 0 degrees Celsius, it turns into Deep Orange, while at 65 degrees, it’s Light Orange instead. The other options include Quiet Violet, Green Texture, Night Pulse, Silver Dancer and Dive Blue.

Flipping it around to the front, it has a 6.78-inch 120 Hz HD+ display, with a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Inside is a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Powering the Infinix Hot 70 is either a 5,400 mAh or 6,000 mAh battery, depending on the specific market. Either way though, it also supports 45W charging, as well as 10W of reverse charging.

Despite the way it looks, the brand has only shared that the Infinix Hot 70 has a 50MP main camera at the back. In front, it gets an 8MP shooter instead. On the software side of things, it runs the brand’s XOS 16 overlay, with the company promising three OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

It also has an additional button that, based on its placement, many would assume was a physical camera shutter. Instead, it’s the shortcut for various AI features. A short press launches the AI FlashMemo that captures what’s on screen, tries to interpret your intent, and carries it out. Holding it down “activates Folax AI, giving users one-tap access to five leading AI models, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini”.

A local rep of the brand tells us that the date of its Malaysian launch has yet to be locked down. That being said, the Infinix Hot 70 has already been listed in the SIRIM database, with model numbers X6895 and X6895B. With that, the launch in question is more a matter of when than if.

(Source: Infinix [1], [2])