Samsung has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy Z TriFold, its long-rumoured and much-leaked triple-fold smartphone. The new model is also the brand’s largest Galaxy foldable to date, combining an oversized display, flagship-level hardware and more.

One of the key engineering decisions centres on the Galaxy Z TriFold’s dual titanium hinges. Samsung says the mechanism allows both sides of the main folding screen to fold inward, fully shielding it when the device is closed. This layout differs from Huawei’s Mate XT line, as Samsung places the cover display on the back panel instead of keeping it exposed.

Despite its size, the Galaxy Z TriFold maintains a relatively slim profile. It uses Samsung’s Advanced Armor Aluminum frame and measures just 3.9mm at its thinnest point. When folded, it comes in at 159.2 x 75 x 12.9 mm and weighs 309 grams. The device also carries an IP48 rating, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, offering resistance against dust and splashes.

When opened, the folding screen stretches to a substantial 10 inches diagonally with a 2,160 x 1,584 resolution, a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. A single 10MP selfie camera sits in a punch-hole cutout on the right side, and Samsung includes a pre-installed protective film similar to its other Z-series foldables.

The outer display measures 6.5 inches with a sharper 2,520 x 1,080 resolution, a 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also supports peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, while hosting its own 10MP selfie shooter.

Powering the TriFold is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip found in the Z Fold7 but one step behind the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It is paired with 16GB of RAM and storage options of either 512GB or 1TB.

The rear camera system mirrors that of the Galaxy Z Fold7, featuring a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto module and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, Samsung has split the 5,600 mAh battery across three cells, one in each rear panel, and supports 45W wired charging alongside 15W wireless charging.

Samsung is shipping the device with One UI 8 based on Android 16, and the expanded screen real estate enables new multitasking features. Users can place three full-sized apps side by side in portrait mode, while the Galaxy Z TriFold becomes the first Samsung phone to support a standalone version of Samsung DeX.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be offered exclusively in a Crafted Black finish at launch. Pricing has not yet been disclosed, but Samsung confirmed that South Korea will be the first market to receive the device on12 December, with subsequent rollouts planned for the US, China, Taiwan, Singapore and the UAE. No word on whether we’ll see it in Malaysia, however.

(Source: Samsung [global website])