As previously discussed, Huawei has confirmed that it will be launching the Pura X Max, its upcoming wide-foldable smartphone, in China on 20 April. Shortly after a few sketches of the new smartphone appeared online, the company fully unveiled the device’s design, offering an early look at what appears to be a rather unconventional foldable form factor.

Since the Pura X Max is releasing before Samsung or Apple could announce theirs, Huawei is positioning the device to be the industry’s first horizontally wide foldable. How wide are we talking here? Well, the device is expected to come with a 7.69-inch WQHD+ internal display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 5.5-inch outer display.

The design also appears to be largely in line with earlier sketches that surfaced online. The Pura X Max features rounded corners, except at the hinge sections. The selfie camera for the main display is positioned in the upper right corner, while the outer screen houses its lens within a centred punch-hole cutout.

More interesting, however, is the rear camera array. The device features a raised, pill-shaped module positioned at the upper centre of the back, housing three imaging sensors along with two flash units placed between the lenses. This marks a noticeable change from earlier sketches, which showed the module slightly offset with the flash located outside of it.

Besides the revised camera layout, Huawei has also revealed that the foldable will come in five colour options: black, white, gold, blue, and orange. Interestingly, it seems that certain colour variants also feature distinct design accents.

The white, orange, and blue colourways feature a thin metallic “T”-shaped design running across the back, positioned slightly off-centre. Certain sections of the rear panel also include a textured finish, likely for improved grip. Meanwhile, the black and gold variants opt for a smooth, untextured back.

As mentioned earlier, the Pura X Max will launch on 20 April in China along with the Pura 90 series, with pre-orders for the device already open. The listing confirms that Huawei will power the handset with a Kirin 9030 chipset and offer it in several configurations, including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. Gizmochina also notes that the 16GB + 512GB variant carries a “Collector’s Edition” label, although details on what sets it apart remain unclear for now.

Before we wrap up, it’s worth noting that this information is based on the device’s China release. At this point, we aren’t sure whether the handset will be make its way outside of its home market, let alone arrive in Malaysia. Even if it does make its way here, it is also uncertain whether the specifications will remain unchanged.

(Source: Gizmochina)