Apple is reportedly moving closer to its long-rumoured foldable iPhone, as manufacturing partner Foxconn has begun trial production of the so-called iPhone Fold. The update comes via Chinese leakster Instant Digital, suggesting that the device has entered a key pre-production phase ahead of its expected 2026 debut.

Trial production typically serves as a testing stage before mass manufacturing begins, allowing companies to iron out potential design or assembly issues. According to the leak, Apple is aiming to kick off mass production around July, assuming the current phase proceeds without complications. This timeline would place the foldable device alongside the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models in terms of manufacturing readiness.

Despite this progress, the launch timeline for the iPhone Fold remains somewhat fluid. While it is widely expected that Apple will unveil the device during its usual iPhone event in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, reports suggest that its retail availability may not align with the rest of the lineup. Instead, the foldable could arrive weeks later, with some sources pointing to a possible December release window.

Other iPhone Fold Leaks So Far

To recap, several leaks have outlined what Apple’s first foldable iPhone could look like and how it may differ from existing devices. One notable detail involves its button layout, which is said to resemble that of the iPad mini. Specifically, the volume buttons are reportedly positioned along the top right edge, while the power and Camera Control buttons sit on the right side, leaving the left edge completely clean.

This unusual arrangement is believed due to internal hardware constraints, as the device’s motherboard is said to be housed entirely within the right half of the phone. By avoiding cable routing across the hinge, Apple may be simplifying the internal structure, though it could result in a learning curve for users accustomed to traditional iPhone layouts.

The power button is also rumoured to double as a Touch ID sensor, marking a potential return of the fingerprint-based system. This aligns with claims that the foldable will forgo Face ID altogether, instead featuring a punch-hole cutout for its front-facing camera. On that note, the iPhone Fold is expected to sport a dual-camera setup at the rear, housed within a black camera module similar in style to recent iPhone designs.

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Display-wise, the device is tipped to feature a roughly 7.8-inch inner screen paired with a 5.5-inch outer display. The main panel is also expected to be crease-free, reportedly supplied by Samsung Display, addressing one of the most common concerns surrounding foldable smartphones.

As for battery, rumours suggest a 5,500mAh cell, which would make it the largest battery ever fitted into an iPhone. If accurate, this would surpass competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, which features a 4,400mAh battery.

Rumoured Pricing

Pricing and memory configurations for the iPhone Fold have also surfaced through recent leaks. The device is reportedly offered in three storage options (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), alongside 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. In China, pricing is said to start at CNY15,999 (around RM9,173) for the base model, rising to CNY17,999 (~RM10,320) for 512GB and CNY19,999 (~RM11,466) for the 1TB variant.

For now, Apple has yet to officially confirm the existence of the iPhone Fold. However, with trial production now reportedly underway, the company’s long-anticipated entry into the foldable segment appears to be edging closer to reality.

(Source: MacRumors)