You might have noticed that many brands have been increasing their prices on products lately, for one reason or another. Unfortunately, it might not get any better any time soon, as OPPO and its OnePlus sub-brand have officially announced that they will follow the price hike trend in China.

In a notice published on its official online store, OPPO announced that the price adjustments will take effect on 16 March 2026. The changes will mainly affect the K and A series, the company’s entry-to-mid-range smartphone lineup. The adjustments will also affect devices from OnePlus, although the company did not specify which models will see a price increase. What’s interesting is that, according to OPPO, the price adjustment will not apply to the company’s Find, Reno, or OPPO Pad series.

OPPO’s move reflects broader pricing pressure across the smartphone industry. Jiemian News, a Chinese news outlet, reported that other Chinese smartphone brands, including vivo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and HONOR, are also preparing to adjust their prices later this month.

The report added that new smartphone models could see price hikes ranging from CNY600 (~RM342) to CNY1,000 (~RM570), while some mid- to high-end devices may face increases of CNY2,000 (~RM1,141) to CNY3,000 (~RM1,712). The report also noted that older models will not be exempt from the adjustments.

Neither company provided a reason for the price adjustment. However, the report suggests that rising memory prices may be to blame. The publication also quoted Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, who expressed concern that smartphone manufacturers cannot fully absorb such cost pressures and may have no choice but to offset them through higher prices.

It is worth noting that these developments currently apply to the Chinese market, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, We did reach out to OPPO Malaysia to confirm whether the price adjustments will also affect the local market but have yet to receive an official response. We will update this article if new information becomes available.

(Source: Jiemian News, via Panda Daily)