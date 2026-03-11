This year’s crop of book-style foldables have started to emerge, with the OPPO Find N6 serving as one of the earliest to break cover. Succeeding the Find N5, the new model boasts some improvements and refinements, particularly in terms of design.

At a glance, the Find N6 largely looks like its precursor, as it retains many of the same design elements. From the flat sides to the big camera bump, the family resemblance is pretty obvious. That said, the device does get a bold new colour option, allowing it to stand out from the preceding models.

Unfortunately, said new colour may get lost in the sea of similar hues, since it happens to be orange. To OPPO’s credit, it chose a shade that is not as intense as the official renders seem to suggest. Sure, it looks bright and saturated in some lighting conditions, but for the most part, it’s softer and easier on the eyes. Granted, I’m not particularly fond of orange to begin with, so perhaps actual orange fans would prefer a different tint. In any case, the more subdued and low-key model exists for those who prefer to play it safe.

Regardless of colour, the Find N6 gets a thin body with a flat inner display. This is the device’s crowning glory: a smooth surface that appears to have no crease at all. It’s a claim that leaves one feeling sceptical, but in this case, the screen really does look completely even. Of course, it doesn’t quite hold up to scrutiny. However, you do need to put in some effort to actually spot the crease. And when compared to the older models, there is a pretty stark difference.

But appearances are only one half of the so-called “Zero-Feel Crease” experience. The second part, which is spelled out in the name itself, is the tactile side of things. Dragging a finger across the screen, you will notice the crease somewhat, but just barely. And again, you do have to be actively looking for it. For the day-to-day absent-minded doomscrolling purposes, the crease likely won’t present any issues.

With all this in mind, though, it’s hard to say how the Find N6 will actually hold up with long-term use. It’s still way too early to tell at this point, though OPPO has claimed that the phone can take a lot of folding and unfolding.

On the subject of folding, I did find opening the device to be a bit of a hassle. With how thin foldables have become, it’s hard to get a good grip on the edges. For what it’s worth though, the hinge doesn’t feel particularly stiff, so unfolding the phone is a relatively smooth affair once you find some purchase.

Regardless, the OPPO Find N6 may turn out to be among the stronger contenders this year. The foldable will be officially debuting in the global market on 17 March 2026 at 7PM, though the brand has already opened pre-orders.