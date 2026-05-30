The National Registration Department (or also commonly known as “JPN”) has advised Malaysians not to rush to replace their existing MyKad, stressing that current identity cards remain valid for all official transactions, including the redemption of government subsidies and assistance programmes. In a statement issued yesterday, the department said the rollout of the new-generation MyKad will only begin after its official launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on a date that has yet to be announced.

JPN added that the issuance of the new card will initially be carried out in phases at its headquarters in Putrajaya and 18 selected branch offices through an appointment-based system. The rollout will later be expanded nationwide in stages, which the department says is intended to ensure a smooth implementation process while preventing overcrowding at service counters.

Priority for the new MyKad will be given to applicants who secure appointments through the JPN Appointment System, as well as holders of the older Plastic Identity Card (KPP), High Quality Identity Card (KPT), and first-generation MyKad cards that do not feature a ghost image security element. The department said holders of these older identity cards will be required to gradually replace them with the new MyKad within three years.

The clarification follows growing public interest in the upcoming identity card, which was first revealed earlier this month. At the time, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the next-generation MyKad would feature 53 security elements, making it significantly more difficult to forge compared to the current version.

Among the notable changes is the removal of the Touch ‘n Go functionality that has been integrated into MyKad cards for years. According to JPN, the decision was made because the feature is no longer widely used and is considered less relevant today due to the availability of dedicated payment cards, e-wallets, and mobile payment platforms.

Earlier this month, JPN also assured the public that the introduction of the new MyKad would not affect eligibility for government aid programmes or subsidy initiatives. Existing MyKad holders will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to government services, while the department gradually replaces older cards through the phased rollout.

As with previous generations of the national identity card, JPN said the security of personal data will remain a key priority. The department stated that the new MyKad incorporates enhanced security features and government-mandated data protection controls to safeguard cardholder information.

(Source: JPN, via Facebook [1] [2])