The OPPO Reno15 series is the brand’s latest refresh of the mid-range Reno line. The fancier variant in the family is the Reno15 Pro, succeeding the Reno14 Pro launched back in July. Naturally, it builds on the same ideas as its precursor, featuring some AI-powered perks and some aesthetic flair.

As the name suggests, the Aurora Blue model sports a light blue rear with a design that draws inspiration from the aurora borealis. This back panel is sparkly and shimmery, and the aurora shifts in hue when you tilt the phone. That said, the pattern doesn’t stand out that much. In fact, it all but disappears when viewed from certain angles. Still, it’s pretty to look at, even if the design is more subtle than dramatic.

Looks aside, the Reno 15 Pro handles as one would expect. It sports a flat frame with curved corners, so it sits quite comfortably in your hand. There’s some texture on the back panel, which is typical of this series. I can’t definitively say that the matte surface helps with keeping a good grip on the phone, but it probably doesn’t hurt it any. In any case, this side of the phone doesn’t accumulate fingerprints easily. The exception is the camera island, which is smooth glass.

Predictably, the usual day-to-day swiping and scrolling are a smooth affair. The fingerprint sensor is quick and responsive, and the screen is bright enough for outdoor use. Beyond that, the phone runs on Android 16 via ColorOS 16. Like many Android skins, it borrows some elements from iOS, for better or for worse. Fortunately, though, it seems like OPPO’s take on the transparent UI is more subdued and less overt.

At the forefront of the AI-powered features is AI Mind Space. Essentially, it consolidates “memories” into a dedicated space. Swiping three fingers down the screen will take a screenshot, and the AI will analyse its contents to provide a summary. Personally, I don’t see much use for it, but I imagine it does offer some utility for those struggling to stay organised. For what it’s worth, OPPO does promise better Gemini integration with Mind Space, which some users may appreciate.

While the Reno15 Pro is not exactly optimised for it, you can get away with some casual gaming. Where Winds Meet runs smoothly enough for you to easily lose an hour or so stealing horses from NPCs. Worth noting that the phone is quick to heat up, although it doesn’t get uncomfortably hot.

As far as photography goes, you’ll easily get bright and vibrant shots that are social media-worthy. Red hues tend to look more intense, almost to the point of feeling a touch artificial. On the other hand, skin tones appear quite natural. The selfie aficionados may appreciate the ultra-wide selfie camera, which according to the company can accommodate more people in a shot with minimal distortion.

Other than the usual fare of tools like AI eraser, the phone’s AI-powered photo-editing features include the Photo Popout. Basically, it lets the user create a collage out of the pictures, with one or more subjects breaking out of the frame. On paper, it’s a fun little feature for creating quirky images. In practice though, it’s pretty finicky to use. The AI takes its sweet time to identify the subjects in the photos, and in some situations it may even give up.

Overall, much of what the OPPO Reno15 Pro has to offer lies in the realm of generative AI, though that is true for a lot of phones in its class. While it does have more functionality beyond that, its stylish exterior is what really steals the show.

More Images