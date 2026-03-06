Outside of its supposed shutdown, we haven’t heard much from OnePlus recently. However, that doesn’t mean the company has been lying dormant; if anything, the opposite is true. We say this because the company has been teasing its newest smartphone, the OnePlus 15T.

Although the phone will not be released anytime soon, sources have revealed substantial information about it. Interestingly, these details did not come from a typical leaker. Instead, they came from Li Jie Louis, the President of OnePlus China.

According to the president’s official Weibo posts, the company positions the OnePlus 15T as a “small-screen powerhouse” designed, in his words, to cater to small-screen enthusiasts. How small are we talking? Louis said that the device will feature a 6.32-inch flat panel with “perfectly rounded corners” and “extremely narrow physical bezels”. To support this claim, he shared a brief preview showing how thin these bezels are and, by extension, offered a short teaser of what to expect.

He did not go into specifics, but rumours suggest it will feature an AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. As for the body, he added that the device will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water resistance, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a magnetic accessory ecosystem that is perhaps somewhat similar to Apple’s MagSafe.

Moving on, Louis also claimed that the device, despite its slim form factor, features a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and 50W wireless charging. Unfortunately, we still do not know which chipset it uses or the available RAM and storage configurations.

He also remained tight-lipped about the device’s imaging capabilities; the only details he shared were that it has a smaller camera bump and a periscope telephoto lens. However, a leak claims that the device will feature two rear cameras: a 50MP main shooter and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The leak also claims that the phone will include a 16MP selfie camera.

It is encouraging to see that the company has taken a more proactive approach to revealing details about its upcoming device. Unfortunately, as mentioned earlier, we do not know when the device will launch, let alone whether it will make its way to the Malaysian market. Additionally, it is worth noting that some specifications, such as the camera and certain details about the display, are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

(Source: Weibo [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], via GSMArena [1], [2], [3])