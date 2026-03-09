iQOO has been releasing quite a few smartphones as of late, and it seems the company is not slowing down anytime soon, as it has just announced its newest device, the Z11. The vivo sub-brand broke the news over the weekend during the company’s seventh anniversary event.

During the event, Xing Cheng, the company’s product manager, announced that the Z11 will feature a 165Hz gaming display and a large 9,020mAh battery. While he did not elaborate further on the device’s specifications, he did share that it will be a great choice in the CNY2,000 (~RM1,147) to CNY3,000 (~RM1,720) price range.

SIRIM Listing And Imminent Arrival

Although the company has yet to announce when the smartphone will officially hit the Malaysian market, the model has already appeared in SIRIM’s database, suggesting that a local launch could be just around the corner. More interestingly, the listing mentions that the device will be available in two variants: the iQOO Z11 and the iQOO Z11x. The former received its certification on 2 March, while the latter received SIRIM approval on 19 January.

As the dates above suggest, the company plans to release the Z11x before the regular Z11, at least in foreign markets. According to Amazon India, the Z11x will debut in the country on 12 March. Meanwhile, there is currently no word on the base Z11. It’s worth mentioning that the Z11x is positioned as a budget alternative, while the Z11 will be marketed as a mid-range option.

For the Malaysian market, since neither the Z11 nor the Z11x is currently available, we believe iQOO may launch both devices simultaneously. However, we would like to stress that this is merely speculation, and we do not have any evidence to support this claim.

iQOO Z11x Specs

In preparation for the Z11x launch, iQOO has updated its website and Amazon India landing pages with official images and specifications. According to the company, the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A 7,200mAh battery powers the device, which the company claims can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, and nearly 16 hours of gaming on a single charge. Additionally, the battery supports 44W FlashCharge and reverse charging.

The company did not share the device’s display specifications, but it did note that the Z11x will come with IP68 and IP69+ dust and water resistance. In terms of software, the device will run OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

For imaging, the device will feature two rear cameras and one front-facing camera. Much like the display, the company did not disclose details about these lenses. Unfortunately, the company has yet to disclose the device’s pricing.

Keep in mind that these details are based on the Indian release of the device, and they may be subject to change when it arrives in Malaysia. We will also keep an eye out for any details about the iQOO Z11 as they emerge.

(Source: Gizmochina, Amazon India, SIRIM)