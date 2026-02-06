The OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro debuted back in October 2025 as the brand’s newest flagship smartphones. The company isn’t quite done with the lineup, though, as it is currently planning to release a few more models. Among these is the Find X9s, which has been the subject of some rumours in the past. Now, a recent leak has shed a bit more light on the device.

Like the top-of-the-line Ultra variant, the Find X9s is tipped to get a launch outside of China. As per the leak, the phone is slated for a Q2 2026 launch in India and Southeast Asia. Apparently, the latter includes Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. Furthermore, it is speculated that OPPO will unveil the phone sometime between April and June to compete with rival brands.

A Different Chipset On Board

According to the leak, the Find X9s will not feature the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC as the existing models. Instead, it will reportedly pack a Dimensity 9500s chipset. Unveiled last month, the processor trades some power for efficiency. In any case, the Find X9s is expected to offer almost the same level of performance as the base model, but with improved thermal management.

As for the device’s other specifications, previous rumours point to a 6.3-inch OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the phone will retain a compact form factor despite its bigger 7,000mAh battery. Other supposed features include an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and wireless charging support.

On the imaging end, it will allegedly sport a triple camera setup comprising dual 200MP shooters and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Other than that, the phone is said to come in three colourways. These include Titanium, Orange, and Blue.

Of course, it goes without saying that these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, since they do not originate from an official source. For now, it’s best to wait and see how it all pans out.

(Source: Smartprix, Gizmochina)