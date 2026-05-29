Acer previously announced the Nitro Blaze series of handheld gaming PCs with various screen sizes. They were notably powered by AMD silicon on the inside, for both central processing and graphics. Now, the brand has introduced one for its other gaming line, with the Predator Atlas 8. This one packs new Intel hardware, specifically the Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor.

This also means that the Predator Atlas 8 makes use of the Arc B390 integrated graphics. And that, in turn, gives it support for ray tracing tech, as well as XeSS upscaling and frame generation tech, plus latency reduction. The handheld also packs either a 60 Wh or 80 Wh battery pack, though its exact battery life will likely be very dependent on the game it’s playing. Keeping things cool while all the action is ongoing is a dual-fan cooling setup. One of them is made of metal, and is what Acer calls the AeroBlade fan, which increases airflow by 10%.

As the name suggests, the Predator Atlas 8 features an 8-inch WUXGA (1080p 16:10) touch screen, supporting variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz. On top of it is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.with DXC, the latter of which helps reduce glare. Audio is handled by two 2W speakers with DTS:X support. There are also two microphones “powered by Acer PurifiedVoice” which provides AI-assisted noise reduction, for your multiplayer needs. Other gaming features include trigger switches for faster input, as well as Hall Effect stick.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD slot, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. There’s also a 65W charger also included in the box. Acer is also throwing in three months of PC Game Pass as part of the package.

On that note though, Acer only says that the Predator Atlas 8 will be available in North America, EMEA and Australia markets starting October. No word on other markets yet, and even within the above regions, the company has not revealed the price of the handheld.