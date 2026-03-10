We first saw the vivo V70 FE back in January, and within the SIRIM database no less. The family of devices have launched to various degrees, but without said FE model. This is then followed by the reveal that it will launch in Indonesia this week. As it happens, the phone launched in our neighbour’s market, as promised, serving as its global debut.

With the launch, the company has confirmed a number of previously leaked items in the vivo V70 FE spec sheet. Chief among them is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset and the 7,000 mAh battery, also larger than the base model. That being said, it supports the same maximum charging rate of 90W. Beyond that, we now know that it also has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. So in sheer size, it is larger than the base model.

For its cameras, the vivo V70 FE has a 200MP main + 8MP wide-angle camera combo at the back. The brand highlights the former as using a Samsung HP5 1/1.56-inch sensor. In front, the phone comes with a 32MP shooter. On the software side of things, it has the familiar OriginOS 6 overlaying Android 16, with six years of security patches. Oddly enough, the company did not mention the number of Android upgrades. Wrapping up the package is an IP69 rating.

vivo lists V70 FE the with three colour variants, which are Muse Purple, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver. Three memory and storage configurations are available, which are 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB. These cost IDR 6,499,000 (~RM1,513), IDR 7,199,000 (~RM1,676) and IDR 7,399,000 (~RM1,723) respectively. No word on a local launch just yet, but considering it’s been in SIRIM for the longest time, it shouldn’t take that much longer before it makes its local debut.

(Source: vivo Indonesia [1], [2])