Last week, HONOR teased the launch of a new mid-range smartphone. At the time, the brand did not mention any specifics on the device, only highlighting that it would feature a “premium metal frame” and a price under RM1,500. Now, with the official launch, the phone maker has revealed its identity. The HONOR 600 Lite arrives with a design the company claims to be “iPhone-inspired”.

The device sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1,200 x 2,600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. Additionally, the handset comes with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance certification.

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, a 6,520mAh battery keeps the device powered. This battery supports 45W wired charging. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 16 via MagicOS 10. Naturally, it comes with a suite of AI tools like AI Memories, AI Screen Suggestions, and Google Lens. A dedicated AI button offers users quick access to these features.

As for imaging, the phone features a 108MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture. Alongside the primary shooter, the device gets a 5MP ultrawide lens. Additionally, the front houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

The HONOR 600 Lite comes in two colours: Desert Gold and Velvet Grey. Those interested in getting the phone can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores, including on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The company is also offering the device through its telco partners.

On the subject of pricing, the smartphone gets a RM1,399 price tag. As part of the launch, those buying the handset can enjoy a free gift bundle, including a RM100 rebate, and a a 1+1 Year Extended Warranty worth RM99.

(Source: HONOR press release)