Earlier this year, vivo confirmed that it is developing its own dedicated vlogging camera to compete with DJI’s Osmo Pocket lineup. Now, competition seems to be getting a lot tighter as a new rumour from China claims that OPPO could be working on a similar device as well.

This information comes from well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station. The informant not only revealed OPPO’s supposed plans but also shared additional details about the OPPO and vivo devices.

According to the leaker, both the OPPO and vivo devices will come with a 200MP camera and a 1/1.12-inch sensor. Based on its size, sources speculate that it could be Sony’s LYTIA 901, which we previously saw in the vivo X300 Ultra.

While vivo declined to share specific details about its upcoming vlogging camera at the time of writing, Digital Chat Station claims that the company could partner with ZEISS to help develop the device’s imaging capabilities. The tipster adds that OPPO could take a similar approach with Hasselblad.

The rumour also claims that both vivo and OPPO’s vlogging cameras will feature a “flagship-level” chip, although the tipster did not provide any additional details. More interestingly, the devices will reportedly feature deeper integration with each brand’s smartphones, allowing users to seamlessly save, edit, and share images directly from their phones.

While these new additions to the vlogging space will introduce more options for consumers, vivo and OPPO are up against established brands in the segment. If you may recall, DJI launched the highly anticipated Osmo Pocket 4 back in April and plans to release its pro model globally in the coming months.

Outside of DJI, Insta360 has opened blind pre-orders for its upcoming Luna camera series in Malaysia. Unlike traditional gimbal cameras that users are accustomed to, the Luna camera can be attached to the user via a chest mount and paired with a newly introduced Ear Mount, which helps align the camera with the user’s line of sight.

However, it’s worth noting that details about the vivo and OPPO vlogging cameras are based on a rumour. Since we cannot independently verify the information, readers should take it with a grain of salt. That said, Digital Chat Station maintains a solid track record when it comes to leaks involving major tech brands.

(Source: GSMArena, via Weibo)