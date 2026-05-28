Xiaomi tonight has officially launched the new Xiaomi 17T Series, consisting of the base 17T and the 17T Pro. The new lineup brings several notable upgrades over its predecessor, including larger silicon-carbon batteries, Leica-branded imaging systems, and revamped AMOLED displays with enhanced eye-care features.

For the first time, Xiaomi is also offering the T Series in two distinct sizes. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is positioned as the larger and more premium option, while the standard 17T focuses on a more compact design.

Triple Leica Cameras Across The Lineup

Both models feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main camera, paired with a Leica 5x telephoto camera and support for up to 120x AI zoom. Xiaomi says the telephoto system is capable of macro photography from as close as 30cm, while optical image stabilisation is also included.

The company has also introduced a new “Leica Live Moment” mode, which captures motion and short moments surrounding a photo instead of relying purely on a single still frame. Portrait mode additionally gains Leica-inspired bokeh effects, while new Leica watermarks and collage options are also included.

On the display front, both devices feature 1.5K AMOLED panels with up to 3500 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland quadruple eye-care certification. The Xiaomi 17T Pro supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, while the standard Xiaomi 17T tops out at 120Hz. Both phones also use Xiaomi’s latest silicon-carbon battery technology, alongside the company’s 3D IceLoop cooling system for thermal management.

Xiaomi 17T Pro

The Xiaomi 17T Pro serves as the flagship model in the lineup. It is offered in Deep Violet, Deep Blue, and Black colour options.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm process, alongside 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The phone also comes with a larger 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

Additionally, its camera system gets additional video-focused features, including 4K 60fps cinematic recording and “Live cinematography” modes with zoom effects. Xiaomi says the device uses symmetrical 1.29mm bezels around the display thanks to its LIPO packaging technology.

Xiaomi 17T

Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 17T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor built on a 4nm process, along with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Also onboard is a 6,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge support. Meanwhile, colour options include Violet, Blue, Opal White, and Black finishes.

Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi 17T Series is now available for pre-order in Malaysia from 28 May until 11 June 2026 via Xiaomi stores nationwide, its official website, as well as the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The Xiaomi 17T Pro starts from RM2,899 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB models are priced at RM3,199 and RM3,499 respectively. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17T is priced at RM2,499 for the 12GB + 512GB version, while the online-exclusive 12GB + 256GB variant retails for RM2,399.

Customers who pre-order the Xiaomi 17T Pro or the Xiaomi 17T 12GB + 512GB variant will receive a free Redmi Pad 2 9.7 (4GB + 64GB). The company is also bundling additional digital benefits, including an extended warranty, screen breakage protection, YouTube Premium, Spotify Premium, and Google AI Pro subscriptions. However, do note that the free gifts does not apply to the online-exclusive Xiaomi 17T 12GB + 256GB model.

(Source: Xiaomi Malaysia press release)