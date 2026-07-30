Google is set to launch the Pixel 11 series next month. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a brief teaser for the upcoming smartphones. While it doesn’t reveal much, the teaser appears to hint at the rumoured Pixel Glow feature.

The 30-second teaser features a voiceover highlighting several of Google’s first-party apps, including Gemini, Gmail, Docs, Search, and Photos, before focusing on the rear LED flash as it cycles through a variety of colours in a circular pattern. The video ends with the tagline “Ask more of your phone” alongside the official launch date. While its title, “The Next Obvious Move”, hints that more is to come, the teaser itself doesn’t reveal any concrete details about the Pixel 11 series.

For those who missed our previous coverage, Pixel Glow is widely believed to refer to the aforementioned LED flash. It is believed to function similarly to Nothing’s Glyph Bar, although Google has yet to officially confirm the feature.

If we were to guess, there could be a connection between the aforementioned apps and Pixel Glow, although the teaser doesn’t make that relationship clear. Alternatively, “The Next Obvious Move” could simply be referring to Pixel Glow as the next major addition to Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. However, this is purely speculation on our part.

As for the rest of their rumoured specifications, reports suggest that the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could feature 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch OLED displays with a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, respectively. Battery-wise, the smaller Pro model is expected to pack a 4,707mAh cell, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL could come with a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones are also expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chipset.

It’s also worth noting that that teaser effectively confirmed that the phone will have three rear camera sensors, but we still don’t know its specifications at the time of writing. Thankfully, with the launch only a few weeks away, we won’t have to wait much longer for Google to officially unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones.

(Source: Google, via YouTube)