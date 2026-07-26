Google is set to launch the Pixel 11 family of phones next month. While there have been leaks making claims of some spec sheet items, including a possible RAM reduction, nothing has been said about its price so far. Granted, the common consensus is probably that the company will be raising prices with the usual “market conditions” justification. And it looks like we’ve got confirmation of a price “adjustment” coming for said phones, and possibly more.

9to5Google cites Shakil Barkat, Vice President of Devices and Services at the internet search giant, as saying that the entire Google Pixel family of devices will see the aforementioned price “adjustments” that “will be rolled out dynamically to match supply realities”. He goes on to say that “there has never been an increase in memory prices like the world’s going through right now”, and that the company has “shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible”, but the “economics have fundamentally shifted, and we’re not immune to that”.

This is, to prospective buyers, quite the double whammy. Not only is there the chance that the phones, particularly the Pro model, will pack less RAM than before, but a price increase will come as a second slap to the face. Granted, leaks from earlier this month already point to this being a possibility. With the company exec saying what he did, it’s understandable if people start making or changing their purchasing decisions now. For what it’s worth, the potential increase in storage may offset this somewhat.

At any rate, the Made by Google event is set for 12 August, or early next morning for us here in Malaysia. That would be not only when we find out the degree of accuracy of the prior leaks, but also what all that translates to for the Pixel 11 family’s local pricing. Hopefully the taste of irony remains on the milder side of things.

(Source: 9to5Google)