Google is set to host its annual Made by Google event next month, during which it will unveil the newest generation of Pixel devices. Ahead of the official announcement, recent reports have revealed some tidbits on the upcoming Pixel Watch 5.

According to Dealabs, the device will be offered in both WiFi and LTE variants. Furthermore, it will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Nothing particularly surprising here, since last year’s model arrived with the same options. What may be changing, though, are the price tags. The publication revealed the pricing for the Pixel Watch 5 in the US, UK, and Europe.

As per this report, the 41mm WiFi variant will retail for US$399 (~RM1,627) in the US. For comparison, this particular model of the Pixel Watch 4 launched with a US$349 (~RM1,423) price tag. Meanwhile, the 45mm WiFi version will reportedly cost US$429 (~RM1,749). Although these figures are for the US market, they paint a pretty clear picture. The Pixel Watch lineup may be getting its first-ever price hike, and the rising material costs are likely to blame.

For now, it’s unclear whether the Pixel Watch 5 will come with any substantial upgrades. The device may launch with the new Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, though Google has yet to confirm or deny this. It’s possible that the brand is focusing more on software-based changes.

That said, the company could be introducing some new colour options. The Dealabs report mentioned four hues, including an option called “Pyrite”. While it’s said to be a green colour, a separate report by Nieuwe Mobiel suggests that it may be a shade closer to gold instead. The publication also offered a few more details on these tones.

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Apparently, the smaller watch will come in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite, and Warm Gold. Meanwhile, the larger variant will only be available in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, and Pyrite. Furthermore, the Natural Silver and Warm Gold variants will supposedly feature a polished finish. On the other hand, Dark Anthracite and Pyrite are said to have a matte or “satin” finish.

Other details on the smartwatch remain unclear for now, although it was supposedly spotted in the wild last month. For some reason, it had been in the middle of an ocean.

Regardless, the veracity of the above information is uncertain at this point, so a healthy dose of scepticism is warranted. In any case, the Made by Google event will take place on 12 August 2026, so we can expect to learn more as the date approaches.

(Source: Dealabs, Nieuwe Mobiel)