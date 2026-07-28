Panasonic recently announced that it is closing down its Panasonic AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur facility. The company says operations will cease by the end of March 2027 and will affect approximately 400 employees.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean Panasonic is winding up operations, but rather, it is part of a restructuring. Since the company entered into a partnership with Chinese AV company, Skyworth, for the production of Panasonic-branded TVs being sold in the US. As a result, the Japanese brand is moving its Malaysian facility to another area, which it has not disclosed.

“As a result of this reorganization, PAVCKM will cease operations. Approximately 400 employees are expected to be affected by the end of March 2027. PAVCKM is working closely with the relevant authorities, government agencies, and Electrical industry Workers’ Union (EIWU) to ensure that all affected employees receive adequate support, including assistance with job placement and career transition.”

The primary takeaway from this restructuring is how this affects its audio subsidiary, Technics. For years, Panasonic has been vigorously rebranding the subsidiary as a premium audio brand. In the personal audio space, the brand has its EAH Series TWS earbuds like the AZ80 and AZ100 series, both of which we gave high praise. In this case, Technics Hi-Fi is the division that also handles its direct drive turntables, including the SL-1200G, SL-1200GR2, and the SL-1500CS.

At current, the current situation of Technics maintains its status quo, at least that’s what Panasonic says. Again, the subsidiary is affected by the closure of the Malaysian facility but as it stands, Panasonic isn’t planning on selling off its audio division. Additionally, the company says that it will continue manufacturing audio products in Malaysia, while further enhancing operational efficiency across its production activities. Sales and service operations for TV and other audio products in the country will also continue as usual.

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(Source: Panasonic, Ecoustics)