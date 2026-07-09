Samsung’s next-generation devices have been the subject of numerous leaks even before the company announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Over the past few weeks, supposed dummy units, specifications, and other details have surfaced online. Now, a batch of alleged official renders has made its way online, this time showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8, along with their purported colour options.

These images come courtesy of Android Headlines, which has a solid track record of accurately sharing details such as these ahead of official announcements. That said, the alleged renders largely reinforce what previous leaks have already suggested in terms of the devices’ overall design and form factors.

Galaxy Z Fold8

While it isn’t the most premium device in Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold8 appears to be the company’s main focus this year. This is perhaps because the upcoming model will feature the new wide form factor.

Due to this new form factor, it should come as no surprise the new device is a lot shorter compared to the Galaxy Z Fold7. Aside from the reduced height, the phone features only two rear cameras housed within a pill-shaped camera island at the corner, with the flash placed underneath the second lens.

The supposed renders show that the phone will come in three colour options: Cream, Graphite, and Lavender. However, Android Headlines adds that it will also be available in a Pistachio colourway, which will reportedly be exclusive to Samsung’s website.

Form factor-wise, it will supposedly have a 5.5-inch QHD+ exterior display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 7.6 QHD+ interior display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Android Headline says that it will weigh around 201g will be 4.5mm thick when unfolded and 9.7mm folded.

As for specs, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SoC. In addition, Android Headlines reports that the device will come with up to 1TB of storage. Powering the foldable is a 4,800mAh battery, which may only support up to 25W charging.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

Next up is the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. If its design looks familiar, that is because it is expected to be the direct successor to the Galaxy Z Fold7. The “Ultra” branding is reportedly meant to differentiate it from the standard Galaxy Z Fold8, which will supposedly be the new base model in Samsung’s foldable lineup.

As seen in the alleged renders, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra appears to have hardly changed compared to last year’s model. It retains the same triple-camera setup located at the corner of the device.

The main difference appears to be the colour options. According to Android Headlines, the phone will be available in white, black, and a new purple colourway, with the latter expected to be this year’s hero colour. Once again, the green or “Pistachio” colour is rumoured to be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Inside, the publication reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as the base configuration. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging. For cameras, the phone will reportedly feature a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Galaxy Z Flip8

Last in the lineup is Samsung’s clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip8. Much like the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, the device appears to have minimal visual changes aside from its colour options. According to reports, it will be available in Cream, Graphite, and Pink, while a Mint colourway is rumoured to be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Separately, rumours suggest that while there are no major design changes, the Galaxy Z Flip8 could be slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip7 when unfolded. The device is expected to feature a 6.9-inch internal display and a 4.1-inch cover display.

Unlike the other aforementioned device, the chipset powering the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is still unclear. Most reports claim that the phone could come with either the Exynos 2600 or the previously mentioned Qualcomm SoC, depending on the market.

Other than that, it will allegedly come with a 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W charging. For cameras, it might come with the same 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

As always, these images are based on leaks, and some details may turn out to be inaccurate, so they should be taken with caution. That said, with the launch just around the corner, it should not be long before we learn more about Samsung’s upcoming foldable series.

(Source: Android Headlines [1], [2], [3])