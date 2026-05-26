Samsung is expected to launch its newest crop of foldable phones within the coming months. If you’ve been keeping up with the leaks, then you’ve probably heard that the company may be adding a new member to this year’s lineup. While past reports have called the device the Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide, or just the Wide Fold, a recent rumour suggests that neither of these names are accurate.

According to a Weibo post by serial tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will forgo the “Wide” moniker altogether. Instead, the passport-style foldable will simply be called the Galaxy Z Fold8. Of course, this may sound confusing, since the name should belong to the successor to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold7. However, it seems like this model might be getting a new title.

The obvious option

Apparently, the upcoming book-style foldable will be launching as the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Of course, this does seem pretty obvious. The Fold series has always served as the top tier option, and the “Ultra” tag is often associated with the best of the best. So, tacking it onto the new smartphone would highlight its premium status.

Based on past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will feature some notable improvements compared to its precursor. Among the supposed upgrades is a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the new model will reportedly get a 50MP ultrawide camera. For reference, the Fold7’s ultrawide shooter uses a 12MP sensor.

That said, that may be the extent of the upgrades, as Samsung is allegedly keeping the rest of the camera setup the same. In fact, the Fold8 Ultra may not differ that much from its predecessor. As per a new rumour, the phone will not come with the Privacy Display feature, nor will it offer S Pen support. Furthermore, there might not be any changes to the crease either.

An iPhone Ultra alternative

As for the wide-screen foldable, now the regular Galaxy Z Fold8, it will reportedly sit below the Ultra variant in terms of specifications. Previous leaks indicate that it will pack a 4,800mAh battery. Other than that, the phone will supposedly only sport two rear cameras, specifically a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

Despite its comparatively modest design, the device is meant to rival Apple’s upcoming foldable, which will allegedly be called the iPhone Ultra. One could probably assume that this is one reason Samsung is renaming its foldable lineup. After all, it isn’t the first time the South Korean tech giant has decided to mirror the competition.

In any case, current rumours point to a July launch date for the brand’s foldable lineup. Aside from the two Fold8 models, the Flip8 will likely be debuting then.

(Source: Ice Universe via Weibo)