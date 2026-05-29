By now, you’ve probably heard that Samsung is planning to revamp its foldable lineup with a new variant. According to previous reports, this model will launch as the Galaxy Z Fold8 and feature a wider build compared to the brand’s standard book-style foldables. Now, a recent leak has offered a rough idea of what the device may look like.

In an X post, seasoned tipster Sonny Dickson shared a video showing off a dummy unit for the upcoming passport-style foldable. Of course, past leaks have already revealed the device’s design and some of its specifications. However, Dickson’s video paints a better picture of how the phone could appear in real life.

The dummy unit’s appearance more or less aligns with the leaks thus far. Basically, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is expected to feature a similar boxy build when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold7. That said, there is an obvious distinction beyond its wider outer display. Specifically, the handset only features two rear cameras. According to the rumour mill, these will be a 50MP primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

Another notable detail is the device’s thinness. In the X post, Dickson claimed that it is “literally” as slim as the Galaxy S25 Edge when folded. For reference, the S25 Edge measures just shy of 6mm. It is also worth noting that it’s unlikely for the Galaxy Z Fold8 to be this thin in its folded state, as it still needs to accommodate the USB-C port. Regardless, it seems that the smartphone will be pretty slim.

First look at the Samsung Fold 8 Wide dummy. The thinness is insane. Literally an S25 Edge thin when folded. pic.twitter.com/M6cAzvowZp — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) May 28, 2026

At the moment, Samsung has yet to disclose details on this device. However, rumours suggest that the phone will launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. During this event, the company may unveil the wide-screen model alongside the familiar narrow-display version. This foldable could be called the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

(Source: Sonny Dickson via X)