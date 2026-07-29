You can now get the Alienware AW2726DL gaming monitor in Malaysia. The monitor is considered a baseline option, but the specs are certainly far from basic.

It comes in a standard 27-inch form factor and isn’t curved. It’s also IPS and not an OLED panel, but it has a resolution of QHD (2,560 x 1440) and a variable refresh rate of 280Hz, and a GTG response time of up to 1ms in an Extreme Mode, 2ms in Super Fast Mode, and 4ms in a Fast Mode.

The AW2726DL uses AMD FreeSync Premium for its anti-tearing technology, as well as VESA Adaptive Sync. Again, it’s a basic model, and if you want FreeSync Premium Pro or NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility, that’ll mean another monitor model entirely.

Ports-wise, the AW2726DL comes with 1 HDMI 1.4 port and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. For colour accuracy, the monitor boasts a 93% DCI-P3 gamut. The Alienware AW2726DL is already available for purchase via Dell Malaysia’s official product page. The monitor retails for RM609, making it one of the more affordable gaming monitors under RM1,000.

The AW2726DL is actually the second gaming monitor to be announced by Alienware this year, the first being the AW3936QW. As the premium model, it’s a 39-inch 5K WOLED display, and with a 1500R curvature to boot. By premium, we mean that the monitor uses the new RGB Stripe Tandem OLED technology, and even carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision certifications. Additionally, it also has a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time.

That said, it’s also a Dual Mode monitor, meaning it can drop its native resolution down from 5K165Hz to WFHD330Hz at the press of a button. Oh, and it’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible.

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Naturally, premium comes at a cost, and the 39-inch Alienware AW3936QW retails for RM4,409.

(Source: Dell)