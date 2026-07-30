The Selangor government is preparing intervention measures for around 400 workers affected by the closure of Panasonic AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (PAVCKM) manufacturing plant in Shah Alam. The state expects to receive detailed information on the affected employees today, allowing agencies to begin coordinating assistance.

During a press conference yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government will work with the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) and the Selangor Labour Department (JTK) to determine the most suitable forms of support. These include helping workers transition into new jobs within the manufacturing sector or other industries, as well as providing entrepreneurship training where appropriate.

Amirudin said the affected workers would also be connected with potential employers through the Selangor JobCare Carnival Tour. Meanwhile, JTK will continue to engage with the employees to monitor their welfare throughout the transition.

According to Amirudin, the state government is committed to ensuring every affected employee receives fair career transition support. Besides helping workers secure new employment, the initiative is also intended to minimise the social impact of the retrenchments while maintaining stability in Selangor’s labour market.

In case you missed it, Panasonic Malaysia recently announced that PAVCKM would cease manufacturing operations at its Shah Alam facility as part of a global restructuring exercise. At the time, the company said the move was intended to optimise its global production footprint and improve operational efficiency.

Television production at the facility is scheduled to stop in September this year. Meanwhile, production of Technics-branded Hi-Fi audio products will then continue until the end of February 2027 before the plant ceases manufacturing activities entirely.

Panasonic Malaysia previously said it had begun discussions with employees regarding the restructuring exercise and pledged to provide support throughout the transition. The company also noted that the decision affects only manufacturing operations at the Shah Alam plant, with its other business operations in Malaysia continuing as usual.

(Source: Bernama)