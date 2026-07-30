Wise, the fintech and multi-currency company, says that, as of today, its customers can now use the Payments Network Malaysia system, otherwise known as PayNet. Through this, users of the app and service can now make payments via the country’s national QR standard, DuitNow. But, as our titles says, it’s still not fully operational yet.

We had one of our writers, who is a frequent user of Wise both domestically and overseas, head on over to one of the many merchants in our area to try and make a payment with the app through DuitNow, and that’s where they encountered the hiccup.

Live, But Not Quite Live Yet

When they tried scanning the DuitNow QR, the initial payment failed, with the message that Wise “can’t use this QR code”. This is despite the fact that, if you tap on the “QR codes we support” link in the notice, PayNet’s DuitNow QR support is on that list. For that matter, the app is clear that it is eligible both in and outside of Malaysia, and that all Wise users (except for those hailing from Israel) should be able to use the QR payment function.

Assuming we can get this to work, gaining access to PayNet and its DuitNow QR payment system is another milestone for the company. Back in November of last year, the finance company was finally supported by Samsung Wallet in Malaysia, and in turn, Samsung Pay. This was another major move, as prior to that, support for digital Wise cards on Samsung Wallet was limited to users based in the US, UK, EU, and a handful of other countries. To date, countries including Japan, New Zealand, and the Philippines still do not support it.

We’ve reached out to Wise through multiple sources. The company’s representative responded, stating that the feature is live, but is being “progressively” rolled out, with full support for DuitNow QR codes coming in the coming weeks.

(Source: Wise PR)