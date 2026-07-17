Although it may be a while before Samsung refreshes its flagship tablet lineup, information on the upcoming model has already emerged. A new set of leaks has revealed some details on the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, including its design and a few other tidbits. Unfortunately, those hoping for any substantial changes may be disappointed.

Seasoned tipster OnLeaks has teamed up with Smartphone Checker to reveal CAD-based renders of the upcoming premium tablet. Based on these renders, the device will retain the same design as its predecessor, right down to the dimensions. The images depict a dual camera layout on the rear, with the lenses housed in individual rings. These are accompanied by the LED flash. Other than that, the three-pin pogo connector for keyboard accessories and magnetic S Pen charging strip will also carry over.

The renders also show the selfie camera in a shallow centre notch. This does contradict a previous claim that Samsung will ditch the notch for a punch-hole cutout and slimmer bezels. However, a separate leak suggests that the notch is staying for now. A live image of the tablet shared by SammyGuru reveals that the front camera does match the CAD renders.

Appearances aside, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature the same 14.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as last year’s model. However, it will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, upgrading from the Dimensity 9400+ of its precursor. This will supposedly be paired with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

On the battery front, the device will allegedly keep the same 11,600mAh capacity and 45W charging support. Other rumoured specifications include a 12MP front camera with 4K video recording capabilities, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an IP68 rating, as well as support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

Aside from that, the upcoming generation will supposedly feature two models. Aside from the Ultra variant, Samsung is said to announce the Galaxy Tab S12+. Apparently, there won’t be a standard Galaxy Tab S12.

Of course, these are all rumours at this point, so it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt. Going off of Samsung’s track record, the Galaxy Tab S12 series will probably launch sometime in September. For the time being, the brand is focusing on its foldable smartphone lineup, which will be debuting next week.

(Source: Smartphone Checker, SammyGuru)