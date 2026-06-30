Xiaomi, OPPO, and vivo are among the biggest smartphone makers in China. However, even they are not immune to the ongoing global RAM shortage. As a result, all three brands have reportedly informed their suppliers that they will once again cut their smartphone production targets by as much as 30% for 2026.

The report comes from Nikkei Asia, which claims that Xiaomi has lowered its production target to 95 million smartphones, down from 170 million units last year. OPPO and vivo are reportedly close behind, with both brands planning to reduce production to 90 million units this year. In addition, HONOR is also said to be lowering its production target.

The publication cites the sharp rise in component costs as the main reason companies are cutting production, raising device prices, or both. Nikkei Asia previously reported that consumer electronics makers have been scrambling to secure memory chips amid the ongoing shortage.

Unfortunately, it’s not just Chinese brands that are feeling the squeeze. As we previously reported, companies such as Apple have also had little choice but to raise prices for some of their products. Locally, prices for certain products increased by as much as RM2,000. Thankfully, the price increase did not affect Apple’s iPhone lineup. Separately, Nothing‘s sub-brand CMF also decided to cancel the CMF Phone 3 Pro this year due to the same issue.

Other sectors, including PCs and gaming consoles, are also struggling to stay afloat. Microsoft recently announced that it will raise the prices of its Xbox consoles later this August while also discontinuing the 2TB model. Meanwhile, on the PC front, the memory shortage has become so severe that even outdated DDR2 RAM modules have seen their prices climb.

(Source: Nikkei Asia)