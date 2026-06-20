The CMF Phone 2 Pro launched in April last year, so naturally, one should expect to hear about its successor by now. While rumours of such a device emerged a few months back, there was no official word on its existence. Now, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has revealed that there will be no CMF Phone 3 Pro this year.

In an X post, Evangelidis announced that CMF will not be launching a new phone in 2026. He went on to clarify the reason for this, which is probably obvious by now. Essentially, the company had already been working on a follow-up to last year’s model. However, given the memory prices, it felt that it could not “build a phone that feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense”.

And if you were hoping to get the existing model instead, you’re out of luck as well. In a reply to another user, Evangelidis explained that the brand won’t be restocking the CMF Phone 2 Pro. After all, it would mean acquiring new components, memory chips included. According to Evangelidis, this would drive up the price of the phone to around INR30,000 (~RM1,316) to INR35,000 (~RM1,535). For reference, the handset’s launch price in India was INR18,999 (~RM833) for the base 8GB+128GB model. Over on our shores, it arrived in a single 8GB+256GB trim with a RM1,199 price tag.

This news comes a week after Nothing CEO Carl Pei wrote a post regarding smartphone prices. In that post, Pei noted that phones will continue to become more expensive, and that the trend will continue until next year. As it stands, memory has become the priciest component, accounting for more than 50% of the hardware bill. Of course, CMF is among the brands that simply cannot afford to raise its prices, given its identity as the budget-friendly alternative to Nothing.

That said, this doesn’t mean that CMF won’t be releasing anything this year. Evangelidis mentioned in his post that there will be new products, including some “entirely new” categories. While he did not state any specifics, one of the upcoming devices may be a pair of earbuds, as evidenced in a previous leak.

On a related note, Nothing also has something in the works. Evangelidis revealed that it’s not quite done with phone launches just yet. Additionally, the company has begun sharing cryptic teasers over on its X account.

(Source: Akis Evangelidis via X [1], [2])