After various teasers and leaks, vivo has officially announced the newest book-style foldable for its home market. The X Fold6 recently debuted with a few notable features, particularly in terms of chipset, battery, and camera system. This all gets packed into a slightly tweaked exterior.

Design-wise, the device sports more rounded corners compared to its predecessor. It’s a touch thicker, too, measuring 4.4mm to 4.8mm when unfolded, or 9.4mm to 9.9mm when folded. Of course, this does depend on the colour option. Similarly, its weight ranges from 228g to 235g. Regardless of variant, the foldable retains the IP58 and IP59 ratings of its precursor.

Furthermore, the phone sports a 6.51-inch cover display with a 2528 x 1120 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Unfolding the handset, you get an 8.02-inch main screen. This display offers a 2504 x 2312 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, both screens use AMOLED panels and boast a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Under the hood, the X Fold6 packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, marking a departure from Snapdragon processors. Other than that, the foldable comes with vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, plus up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and a maximum of 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Keeping the lights on is a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, 40W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It also happens to be the biggest battery the brand has equipped on a foldable device thus far.

On the software side, the handset runs on Android 16 via OriginOS 6 Fold. As its name says, the operating system is tailored for foldables. It comes with the Atomic Workbench multitasking feature, which allows the device to run four apps simultaneously on a single screen.

As for imaging, the smartphone comes with a 200MP Samsung HPB main camera with OIS. Accompanying the primary shooter is a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP Sony LYTIA 602 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Aside from that, the rear camera system supports the vivo ZEISS Teleconverter G2 accessory, which adds a 200mm reach. Finally, the phone equips 20MP selfie shooters.

In China, the vivo X Fold6 gets a starting price of CNY7,999 (~RM4,782) for the 12GB+256GB model. As for colour options, customers can choose from blue, white, and black. There’s also a black and gold variant, although this is reserved for the 16GB+1TB variant. Naturally, it’s also the priciest at CNY11,299 (~RM6,757). For the time being, vivo has yet to disclose details on a global launch.

(Source: vivo)