Chinese phonemakers have been pushing the limits of smartphone battery capacity lately, and it’s no surprise that it’s another such brand that has pushed the envelope further. And the phone in question is launching soon too. Per the brand’s own teasers on Chinese social media site Weibo, the HONOR X80 Pro Max is set to launch in its home market on 22 June. Or a bit more specifically, at 7PM local time.

In a series of posts, the official HONOR account has revealed that the phone will be sporting a chunky 11,000 mAh battery. To ensure that you get the most out of that large battery pack, the phone also supports 90W charging. Not the highest in terms of charging speeds, but it’s fast enough to get you usable amounts of charge in a short period of time. Adding to the utility of the massive battery is support for 27W reverse charging.

Beyond the battery, the brand has also shown off the colour options available to the HONOR X80 Pro Max. These are orange, red, white and black. Though that first one has a bit of a two-tone thing going on, with only the segment at the bottom being orange and the rest being more of an off-white cream colour.

While these are just what the company itself has revealed in an official capacity, there have been other rumours and leaks about the specs of the HONOR X80 Pro Max. Chinese leakster Digital Chat Station has previously claimed on Weibo that the phone will also be pushing screen brightness into the five-figure territory. Though it’s unclear why a phone will need a screen brightness of 10,000 nits or higher. Other details include a 6.8-inch measurement for said screen, and a 1,280 x 2,788 resolution, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

(Source: Weibo [1], [2], [3], [4], [5])