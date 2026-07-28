It looks like BYD is set to shake up its EV lineup in Malaysia once again with the 2026 BYD Sealion 7. Based on the company’s social media teaser, the refreshed electric SUV is scheduled to make its debut on 30 July 2026.

As the name suggests, the new model is a refreshed version of the Sealion 7, which first debuted in Malaysia in November 2024. It also marks the second refreshed BYD model to arrive in the local market following the updated Atto 3, which was launched early last month.

While the company has yet to share any details about the 2026 BYD Sealion 7, it has revealed the car’s exterior in two separate Facebook posts, showcasing the model in a dark blue finish. However, it is difficult to tell if there are any noticeable design changes from the current Sealion 7.

At the time of writing, BYD Malaysia has yet to reveal the specifications and features of the updated Sealion 7. However, based on Autobuzz’s report, the model could receive the 91.3kWh LFP Blade battery pack currently available on European-market versions, which delivers up to 502km of WLTP range.

The larger battery pack is also paired with an 800V electrical architecture, allowing the SUV to support DC fast charging of up to 230 kW. Moreover, this enables a 10-80% charge in around 24 minutes, although it remains to be seen if these specifications will be offered on the Malaysian-market model.

The report also suggests that the new model could receive additional convenience features, such as a powered sunshade. However, this remains speculation for now. Meanwhile, those interested in checking out the 2026 BYD Sealion 7 can visit the company’s roadshow at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, which will run from 29 July to 2 August 2026.

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Pricing for the 2026 BYD Sealion 7 remains unknown for now. Moreover, BYD Malaysia has yet to confirm how many variants will be offered. For reference, the SUV arrived in Malaysia with two variants in 2024: the Premium, which was priced at RM183,800, and the Performance, which retailed for RM199,800. With the launch just around the corner, it will not be long before everything is revealed.

(Source: BYD Malaysia via Facebook [1], [2], [3], AutoBuzz)