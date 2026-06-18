OPPO Malaysia has officially announced that the new Reno16 Series will make its local debut on 8 July 2026. Ahead of the launch, the company has also opened pre-orders for the upcoming smartphone lineup, with early customers set to receive promotional gifts worth up to RM1,198.

Alongside the announcement, OPPO revealed that internationally renowned girl group BABYMONSTER has been appointed as the new Reno ambassador for selected markets. As part of the pre-order campaign, customers can receive either the OPPO Reno16 Series x BABYMONSTER Limited Edition Gifts or a Reno16 Series Gift Box, depending on the promotion available. Interested buyers can pre-order the series through OPPO Malaysia’s official website.

Unfortunately, OPPO Malaysia has yet to reveal the specifications or pricing for the Reno16 Series. We should also point out that we were given an early look at the Reno16 Series during a media preview session today. While OPPO allowed attendees to examine the devices in person, the company only permitted the rear designs of both models to be shown at this stage. Additional details regarding the phones’ features and hardware remain under embargo until the official launch.

While local specifications remain under wraps, do note that the Reno16 Series has already been introduced in China. There, the standard Reno16 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. The phone also carries a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera, alongside a 50MP selfie camera.

The Reno16 Pro, meanwhile, comes equipped with a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ processor, and a similar memory and storage configuration. It also features a triple 50MP rear camera system comprising a main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.

Battery capacity differs between the two Chinese models as well, with the Reno16 packing a 6,500mAh battery while the Pro variant features a larger 7,000mAh unit. Both devices support 100W wired fast charging. As always, it is worth noting that specifications for the Malaysian variants may differ from those launched in China.

Last but not least, OPPO Malaysia also previewed a third variant, the Reno16 F. This variant comes in a tad larger than the two aforementioned models, but offers similarities in terms of design language. Much like its siblings, more details regarding this model will only be revealed during the launch on 8 July.