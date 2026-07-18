Apple has quietly increased the price of its Apple Music subscription in Malaysia, marking the second price hike for the streaming service since 2022. The updated pricing is already reflected on the company’s subscription page and applies to the Individual, Student, and Family plans.

The latest revision comes as Apple raises subscription prices for the service across multiple markets. According to a report by Music Business Worldwide, the company attributed the latest increase to rising music licensing costs.

Apple Music Plans Now Cost More

The Individual Apple Music plan now costs RM17.90 per month, an increase of RM1 from the previous RM16.90 monthly fee. Meanwhile, the Family plan has gone up by RM2 to RM27.90 per month, while the Student plan now costs RM9.50 per month, up from RM8.90 previously.

As mentioned earlier, this is the first price adjustment for Apple Music in Malaysia since 2022. Back then, Apple increased the Individual plan from RM14.90 to RM16.90 per month, the Family plan from RM22.90 to RM25.90, and the Student plan from RM7.90 to RM8.90.

Apple One Unaffected In Malaysia, For Now

Apple has also increased the prices of selected Apple One bundles in markets such as the US, though this change does not appear to apply to Malaysia, at least at the time of writing. Based on our checks, Apple One subscriptions continue to be priced at RM34.90 per month for the Individual plan, RM44.90 per month for the Family plan, and RM84.90 per month for the Premier plan.

These have remained unchanged since the last local revision in 2023. Whether or not the company will increase the subscription prices for Apple One plans in Malaysia later on remains to be seen.

(Source: Apple Malaysia [1] [2] / Music Business Worldwide / Engadget)