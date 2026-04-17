DJI has finally taken the wraps off the Osmo Pocket 4, the brand’s newest gimbal camera. Of course, the device had been the subject of numerous leaks in the months leading up to its launch. So, some of these details may already be familiar to those keeping up with the rumours. Regardless, we now have confirmation of the camera’s specifications.

As the successor to the Osmo Pocket 3, the Osmo Pocket 4 builds on the same ideas, with a similar compact build. The 2-inch rotatable touchscreen is still on board, but it now has 1,000 nits of peak brightness. And just as the leaks have claimed, the device sports additional buttons and controls.

Anchored on the three-axis stabiliser is the 1-inch CMOS camera with up to 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-log colour. This lens is capable of snapping photos with up to 7680×4320 pixel resolution. Other than that, it can record 4K videos at up to 240fps. One highlight of the device is the 2x lossless zoom, allowing for clear footage at a distance.

In addition to this, the Osmo Pocket 4 comes with ActiveTrack 7.0 and intelligent autofocus. Users can enable a “Subject Lock Tracking” to keep the camera focused on a certain subject. What’s more, the “Registered Subject Priority” allows users to pre-register specific subjects, so the camera will focus on them. Other features include gesture controls, as well as 4-channel audio recording when paired with DJI Mic transmitters.

Aside from this, the handheld camera now gets 107GB of built-in storage with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s. Meanwhile, the device’s 1,545mAh battery promises up to 240 minutes of operating time. According to the company, this battery takes 18 minutes to charge to 80%, or 32 minutes to full.

In Malaysia, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 gets a starting price of RM1,999 for the Standard Combo. There is also the Creator Combo, which gets a RM2,599 price tag. This bundle includes additional accessories, such as the Mic 3 and the Osmo Pocket 4 Fill Light. At the moment, the gimbal camera is available for pre-order via the brand’s authorised retailers and official online platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

(Source: DJI)