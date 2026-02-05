In the world of dedicated vlogging cameras, DJI’s Osmo Pocket line is a fan favourite among vloggers and content creators, standing largely uncontested as the premier choice. The latest model in the line is the Osmo Pocket 3, which DJI released in 2023. DJI is expected to release its successor, the Osmo Pocket 4, sometime soon. However, it might be facing new competition, and it’s coming from vivo, no less.

vivo has confirmed to Jiemian News, a Chinese media outlet, that the tech company is building its own dedicated vlogging camera meant to go against DJI’s established lineup. The news outlet reports that the company launched the project as an internal initiative in late 2025 and plans to release it in 2026, but there was no specific release window. At the time of writing, the product has not yet received an official name.

What We Know And What To Expect

Frankly speaking, since the company only recently confirmed the product, we still know very little about it. However, we do have some information to work with. Because vivo positions the product as a direct competitor to the Osmo Pocket, we can assume the upcoming device will be compact and easy to carry.

InnoGyan, a tech news outlet, reported that the smartphone company has already assembled a team of nearly 100 people to develop the portable camera. The publication also noted that vivo will leverage its know-how when it comes to mobile imaging. This includes gimbal stabilisation and computational photography, among other features.



While it may sound new, there was actually a rumour about the upcoming product that dates back to December 2025. Prominent leakster Digital Chat Station reported on Weibo that vivo was planning to release its own “action camera” sometime in the first half of 2026, specifically around Q2. However, we’d like to emphasise that you should take this information with a heaping portion of salt. None of these details have been officially confirmed, so some information may be inaccurate.



(Source: Jiemian News, via innoGyan)