The vivo X300 Ultra and FE have made various appearances over this year. Today, the pair have finally gotten their launch in the Malaysian market. They also serve as the new top end and budget option of the range.

vivo X300 Ultra

Starting with the vivo X300 Ultra, this takes what the Pro model did well, and turns things up to eleven. Starting from the outside, it sports a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display, with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and powering it is a 6,600 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Naturally, the highlight with the vivo X300 Ultra is its camera setup. This consists of a 200MP 1/1.12-inch main camera with a Sony LYTIA 901 sensor, a 200MP telephoto camera with the Samsung ISOCELL HP0 sensor, and a 50MP wide-angle camera. Augmenting this is the VS1+ imaging chip. In front, it gets a 50MP secondary shooter.

Further augmenting its photo-taking capabilities include things that vivo calls the LN4 Multi-Stage Lossless Noise Reduction tech for better low-light photography. Most of them also feature ZEISS coating, as you’d expect from the longstanding relationship between the two companies

vivo X300 FE

Then there’s the FE model, which vivo calls the Fun Edition this time around. This comes with a 6.31-inch flat display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 6,500 mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

For its cameras, it has a 50MP main, a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP wide-angle camera combo. In front, it too gets a 50MP secondary camera.

On the software side of things, the two phones are pretty similar. Both run the brand’s OriginOS 6, with five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. Wrapping them up are the IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Pricing And Availability

As the brand mentioned earlier in the month, both models are available for pre-order until 22 May. But when it becomes available, the vivo X300 Ultra will cost RM6,799 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration, or RM7,799 for the 16GB + 1TB config. You can also get the latter bundled with the telephoto extender kit. The set is tagged with a price of RM9,999. For all of these, get them within the pre-order period and you’ll get a RM900 rebate, plus other extras.

For the vivo X300 FE, the available configs are 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. These are priced at RM3,299 and RM3,899. Both variants of the FE can be bundled with its telephoto extender kit. Doing so will push their prices up to RM4,298 and RM4,898 respectively. Only the combo gets a pre-order rebate, and it’s a RM300 discount.

If you want to buy the telephoto extenders on their own, you can too. The Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for the vivo X300 FE costs RM999. As for the X300 Ultra, you have the Extender Gen 2 and Gen 2 Ultra, representing the 200mm and 400mm ones. These are priced at RM999 and RM1,599, respectively, but during the pre-order period, they’re down to RM699 and RM1,199.