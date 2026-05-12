Last month, the DJI Romo range of robot vacuums officially arrived in Malaysia, roughly half a year after the initial debut in China. Apparently, the drone maker has decided that it’s about time for an upgrade, as it has announced the Romo 2 lineup on its home turf. Comprising the Romo P2 and Romo A2 models, the new series focuses on smarter cleaning.

Both devices are equipped with an upgraded AI-powered cleaning system that can identify different floor conditions and types of messes. This allows the robot vacuums to apply the appropriate cleaning scheme. According to DJI, the new models can increase suction when dealing with carpets. Other than that, the devices can detect liquids for targeted mopping and navigate cluttered spaces.

Speaking of which, the onboard obstacle detection system relies on similar tech as the brand’s drones. The duo comes with LiDAR sensors, fisheye vision cameras, and ToF sensing hardware. With this setup, the devices can recognise small obstacles like thin cables, as well as transparent objects such as mirrors and glass items. Meanwhile, a built-in light aids with dust detection in dark environments.

As for the lineup’s cleaning hardware, the company has equipped the two models with a radar-adaptive robotic arm that can swing up to 123 degrees for better edge and corner cleaning. Moreover, both devices offer a maximum suction power of 36,000Pa. An intelligent boost mode allows for more effective dust removal. Aside from that, the system uses two separate brush rollers to prevent tangles. In addition to this, the lineup supports 8.5cm dual-layer obstacle climbing.

Furthermore, the docking station supports high-temperature self-cleaning, as well as various antibacterial features. In addition to hot-air drying, it comes with UV sanitisation. Other features of the Romo 2 series include voice control, remote video communication, dirt heatmaps, and 55W charging.

At the moment, the Romo P2 and Romo A2 are only available in China. The robot vacuums come in two variants, specifically one with a water tank and a version directly connected to a fresh water supply and wastewater. Price-wise, the Romo P2 starts at CNY5,999 (~RM3,470), while the Romo A2 starts at CNY5,499 (~RM3,181).

For now, DJI has yet to disclose details on local availability. That said, given that the company has just launched the lineup’s predecessor on our shores, it’s probably in no rush to introduce these models here. Assuming it has any plans to do so anyway.

(Source: DJI via Gizmochina)