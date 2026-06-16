DJI is largely known for its drones and cameras, but the brand also makes portable power stations. Its latest offering, the DJI Power 1000 Mini, recently launched on our shores. As the name suggests, the new product sports a compact build, making it a suitable mobile energy hub for road trips or camping.

The Power 1000 Mini boasts a durable exterior composed of flame-retardant materials. Furthermore, the power station measures 314 × 212 × 216 mm and weighs roughly 11.5kg. Its 1,008Wh battery is capable of delivering up to 1,000W of output, as well as power select 1,200W appliances.

For ports, it comes with two USB-A ports, two AC outlets, one USB-C port, plus a retractable USB-C cable with a maximum output of 100W. In addition to these, the Power 1000 Mini comes with an SDC port that can deliver up to 300W of output. This port is designed to work with DJI drones and supports fast charging. According to the company, it can charge a DJI Air 3 series battery from 10% to 95% in 30 minutes. That is, provided you use the DJI Power Fast Charge Cable for Drones.

On the subject of recharging the power station, users have multiple options. When connected to grid power in Fast Recharge Mode, the Power 1000 Mini takes about 75 minutes to go from empty to full. Other than that, the built-in 400W car charger allows it to recharge using a car battery. It also comes with a 400W MPPT module, enabling direct connection to solar panels. Of course, users can also charge the power station through the USB-C port or cable.

In terms of safety features, the Power 1000 Mini is equipped with ten built-in temperature sensors that monitor heat dissipation. Users can view real-time temperature and operating status through the DJI Home app. The app also lets the user remotely control port power and adjust other parameters. Other features of the power station include a dimmable LED and an Uninterruptible Power Supply Mode for continuous power.

Those interested in getting the DJI Power 1000 Mini can purchase it through the brand’s official sales platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Price-wise, it will set you back RM3,199.

(Source: DJI via Facebook)