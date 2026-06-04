Insta360 Malaysia has recently opened blind pre-orders for its upcoming Luna series pocket gimballed cameras. As you may recall, the highly anticipated devices are expected to rival DJI’s popular Osmo Pocket series, though they may end up offering a few unique tricks of their own. The line-up is expected to comprise a single-lens Pro variant and the dual-camera Ultra model, with both being co-engineered with Leica.

For context, a blind pre-order is a marketing strategy where consumers reserve an upcoming product before its official price, final specifications, or design are fully revealed. Insta360, via Facebook, noted that customers who place a booking for the Luna series through this promotion will receive first-batch priority, limited early bird benefits, and an extended warranty opportunity. Apart from the first perk, however, the company has yet to elaborate on the remaining incentives.

Unfortunately, Insta360 has not announced when it plans to officially launch the Luna series, nor has it revealed how much either variant will cost. On the bright side, the opening of local pre-orders strongly suggests that the line-up’s Malaysian debut is not too far away.

As for specifications, consumers are still largely being kept in the dark. Based on earlier leaks, the Luna Ultra is expected to feature a dual-camera setup comprising a 1-inch main sensor and a secondary telephoto camera capable of up to 3x optical zoom, with the system reportedly able to switch automatically between the two lenses depending on the zoom level. The leaks also pointed towards 4K recording at up to 240fps, 10-bit colour, a modular design, and AI-assisted tracking features.

Insta360 itself confirmed some of those details during a preview event held earlier this year. The company also revealed that the series will feature a 1-inch sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, and 10-bit colour capture, while the Ultra will offer enhanced telephoto capabilities.

Most excitingly, Insta360 has now released another teaser that not only shows the camera in action, but also introduces a new accessory called the POV Head Tracker with Ear Mount. Designed to work alongside the Luna Ultra’s built-in 3-axis gimbal, the accessory appears to allow the camera to automatically follow the user’s head movements for a more natural first-person shooting experience.

Based on the teaser video, the tracker is worn on the ear while the camera itself is mounted to a neck or chest rig. The system seems capable of tracking both horizontal and vertical head movement, enabling users to direct the camera simply by looking at their subject while keeping both hands free.

The feature could prove particularly useful for solo creators producing walking tours, travel vlogs, sporting content, livestreams, or family videos, as it potentially reduces the need for manual camera adjustments or even a dedicated camera operator. Combined with the Luna Ultra’s stabilised gimbal system, it could offer a more immersive perspective than conventional fixed POV cameras.

With Insta360 now opening local pre-orders while steadily ramping up its marketing campaign, there is a good chance that the official launch of the Luna series is just around the corner.

(Source: Insta360 Malaysia, via Facebook / Insta360 Global, via YouTube)