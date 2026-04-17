After months of leaks, DJI finally released the Osmo Pocket 4 globally. At the same time, the drone maker confirmed the existence of a fancier variant of the gimbal camera, which it plans to launch in China. This model is the rumoured Pro version, which the company is calling the Osmo Pocket 4P.

In a Weibo post, DJI shared a brief video teaser for the device. The clip shows off its design, confirming the dual-lens setup. In addition to the 1-inch primary camera, this model will feature a dedicated telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Beyond this, however, the brand did not offer many details on the Osmo Pocket 4P, only disclosing that it will debut soon. Just how soon is unclear, as DJI did not mention a launch date.

👉Что это у нас?) Управление Pocket 4 Pro через Osmo Mobile 8P🫣 pic.twitter.com/3FSfhu1bqX — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) April 16, 2026

In the meantime, the gimbal camera has appeared in another leak. Shortly after the teaser dropped, tipster Igor Bogdanov shared a video of the device. Said video shows the camera alongside a second device in the background. A remote that attaches to the device is seen controlling the camera. This second device is not clearly visible, but Bogdanov claims it to be the as of yet unreleased Osmo Mobile 8P.

Based on the post, it seems the upcoming camera will feature deeper integrations with the Osmo Mobile series. It’s also possible that the two gadgets will debut together. DJI recently revealed that it will be launching a new product next week, which could be the Osmo Mobile 8P. That said, the announcement is limited to China, as the teaser was only posted to Weibo.

While we probably won’t be seeing the two devices in the global market just yet, DJI does have a couple of new products in store. The Lito drones will be launching next week, and an audio-focused device will follow the week after.

(Source: DJI via Weibo [1], [2], Igor Bogdanov via X)