Apple has been steadily pushing its AI ambitions, including a more capable Siri, but we have yet to see the full extent of what its Apple Intelligence platform can actually deliver. That said, a new report now suggests the company could be bringing more AI-powered features to the Photos app in iOS 27.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently working on new editing tools that would allow users to “Extend”, “Enhance”, and “Reframe” their photos. As expected, the goal is to simplify edits that would normally take multiple steps or require third-party apps, making them much quicker and easier to do.

For context, the current Photos app already lets users tweak elements such as saturation and contrast, apply filters, crop images, and even remove unwanted objects using AI-powered tools. The existing Clean Up feature is also expected to be grouped under a new set of “Apple Intelligence Tools”.

As for the new additions, the first is Extend, which allows users to expand beyond the original frame of a photo, with AI generating and filling in the missing details. Next is Enhance, which improves colour, lighting, and overall image quality with minimal input from the user.

Last is Reframe, which lets users shift the perspective of an existing photo to create a new view. The feature is designed to work particularly well with spatial photos, allowing users to tweak how a scene appears.

If you have used the iPhone’s main competitors, such as Android devices from Google and Samsung, you would know that these features are not exactly new in the smartphone space. In Google’s case, you do not even need a Pixel phone to edit images using AI, as users can already rely on Google Photos’ Magic Editor. Still, at least Apple is now moving in the same direction, even if a bit later than others.

That said, things have not gone entirely smoothly. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple has tested the Extend and Reframe tools inconsistently, which still leaves room for possible delays. As with all pre-release information, readers should take these details with a pinch of salt since Apple has yet to officially confirm the features.

These new editing features will likely debut alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, as well as a refreshed, Gemini-powered Siri. Apple is also likely to showcase them during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 9.

(Source: Bloomberg)