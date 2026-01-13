It’s now official. Apple is teaming up with Google to power its artificial intelligence system, including the long-delayed Siri update expected to arrive this year. According to a joint statement, the two tech giants have entered a “multi-year collaboration” under which Google’s Gemini model and cloud technology will power the next generation of Apple Foundation Models.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” the official statement reads. Additionally, the statement clarified that Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute will continue to run on Apple Intelligence.

If you weren’t in the know, Apple has struggled for some time to develop its own AI system, prompting the iPhone maker to approach the search engine giant for a partnership. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is willing to pay around US$1 billion (about RM4.2 billion) per year to access a custom version of Gemini and use it as the foundation for its technology.

CNBC approached the parties involved for additional information, but “Apple declined to comment on the terms of the deal.” Google, on the other hand, simply referred the media outlet to the joint statement.

As mentioned above, this collaboration will also power Apple’s upcoming Siri AI. Unfortunately, the bitten fruit brand has yet to share any official details on the timeline for its rollout.

(Source: Google Blog, via CNBC)