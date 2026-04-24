Apple is expected to switch things up with the upcoming generation of iPhones. Current rumours point to a split launch strategy, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models debuting during the bitten fruit brand’s usual autumn event. A new foldable possibly named the iPhone Ultra may be joining the lineup as well. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e might launch early next year.

For now, the company has not disclosed its plans for the smartphone series, but as usual, leaks have been circulating online. As of late, quite a few more details have emerged, so here’s a rundown on what we have so far.

Beefier build

Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro models will reportedly look similar to the current generation, but with one notable distinction. Apparently, the handsets will sport thicker cameras compared to their predecessors. What’s more, the camera plateau will also be thicker. This information comes from an X post by Vadim Yuryev, which included an image comparing the dummy units for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Aside from the visual comparison, Yuryev mentioned a few measurements for the yet-to-be-released phones. Apparently, the total thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max including the camera plateau will be 11.54mm. Taking the camera bumps into account, the thickness goes up to 13.77mm. Meanwhile, the measurements for the iPhone 17 Pro Max are 11.23mm and 12.92mm respectively.

Beyond that, the new phone will allegedly be a smidge taller and wider. Specifically, it is said to get a 0.36mm increase in height, as well as a 0.39mm increase in width. It’s a relatively minor increase, but may be enough to make it so only loose-fitting iPhone 17 Pro Max cases will fit.

Camera upgrades

The reason for this change is unclear, but it may be linked to some improvements to the camera system. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to feature a main camera with a variable aperture. A recent report revealed that this camera has already entered the production phase.

Aside from this, the telephoto camera may feature a larger aperture. This should allow for improved performance in poor lighting conditions. Other changes may include a new three-layer stacked image sensor from Samsung, which could make the camera more responsive and cut down on noise.

“Dark Cherry” hero colour

Rumours about the handsets’ colour options have floated around for some time, but recent leaks have offered a clearer picture. Earlier this month, a leak claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will come in four colourways, namely Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Dark Gray, and Silver. Shortly after that, images of the supposed camera islands for the devices cropped up, showcasing these hues.

Among the four, the Dark Cherry option is said to be the hero colour, replacing the current generation’s Cosmic Orange. This particular shade is a deep, dark red, which is a stark contrast to the bright and eye-catching hue of this generation. That said, a leakster recently claimed that this colour won’t actually be called “Dark Cherry”, and that the hue will actually be a mix of burgundy, coffee, and deep purple.

Other possible features

Previously, it was reported that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will sport a smaller Dynamic Island. The leak suggested that the Dynamic Island will shrink by about 35%, as Apple will be hiding some parts of its TrueDepth camera system under the display.

Aside from this, the upcoming Pro models are expected to feature the same screen sizes as the current generation. The stainless steel vapour chamber will reportedly be on board as well. There may be one other tweak to the devices’ design. Apparently, the rear might have a slightly transparent design. Of course, the handsets will likely pack the A20 chip, built on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Another look at the iPhone Ultra

Aside from comparing the Pro Max models, Yuryev showed off the iPhone Ultra dummy unit. One of Yuryev’s X posts highlighted the size difference between the foldable and the iPad mini. Based on the image, the unfolded iPhone Ultra will be smaller than the tablet. However, Yuryev noted that the phone will feature thin bezels, so the display may feel “almost as large”.

Meanwhile, another post compared the foldable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apparently, in its opened state, the device’s display will be 56.9% taller. Finally, Yuryev shared a video demonstrating how the phone handles when folded. Given the wider form factor, some may have concerns about using the phone in this state. Still, Yuryev seems to have no issues in “using” the dummy.

Base iPhone 18 downgrades

Assuming Apple is indeed launching the base iPhone 18 with the iPhone 18e, we won’t be seeing that particular model until next year. But that doesn’t stop the rumours from coming. As per recent reports, the device may get a few downgrades as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Apparently, the vanilla model’s display may use Samsung’s M12+ material, while the Pro variants will use the M16 material. The newer materials improve on luminous efficiency, or in simpler terms, how much power the panel consumes to produce a certain amount of light. So, the iPhone 18 may end up being less energy efficient compared to the iPhone 17.

Other potential changes include downgraded memory, which could either mean a lesser amount or a slower type. Furthermore, the phone could feature downgrades to the chip specifications, as well as the chipset manufacturing process.

(Source: Vadim Yuryev via MacRumors, GSMArena [1], [2])