While the HONOR Magic V6 may have been the star of yesterday’s launch event, it is not the only product to land on our shores. Alongside the foldable, HONOR unveiled the newest addition to its flagship tablet lineup. The MagicPad 4 packs powerful productivity features into an ultra-thin body.

Among the tablet’s highlights is the dual-OS architecture that combines Android with a Linux-based environment. For the usual day-to-day tasks, users can rely on the Android 16-based MagicOS 10. The platform promises a smooth and intuitive experience with basic productivity features and built-in AI tools. Meanwhile, the integrated LinuxLab unlocks PC-grade capabilities and advanced professional workflows such as coding and AI deployment. Additionally, this system supports AI agents, including OpenClaw.

Also on board are desktop-grade applications, including WPS Office and CapCut. To push the PC-class experience even further, the MagicPad 4 automatically switches to PC mode when paired with a keyboard. Here, you get a desktop-style interface with mouse support, keyboard shortcuts, advanced file management, plus support for up to 20 simultaneous windows. And much like the Magic V6, the tablet offers seamless cross-OS connectivity with Apple products.

As for the device’s other specifications, it sports a 12.3-inch OLED display with a 3000 x 1920 pixel resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. The tablet itself measures 4.8mm thick and weighs roughly 450g, making it slimmer and lighter than the MagicPad 3.

Under the hood, the MagicPad 4 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Keeping the lights on is a 10,100mAh battery with 66W wired charging. For connectivity, it supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. On the imaging end, the tablet gets a 13MP rear camera and a 9MP selfie snapper. Other features include an eight-speaker setup with AI Spatial Audio.

The HONOR MagicPad 4 comes in two configurations, namely 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. The former is an online-exclusive variant that’s priced at RM3,399. Meanwhile, the latter retails for RM3,999 and is available through the brand’s physical stores and online platforms.

General sales for the two models will begin on 12 June 2026. In the meantime, customers can pre-order the tablets through the aforementioned channels. During this period, the brand is offering free gifts worth up to RM1,617. These include either a Smart Touch Keyboard or a Smart Keyboard depending on the variant, as well as the Magic Magic Pencil 4s, a 2-Year Worry-Free Quality Assurance plan, and a RM400 rebate.