NAS maker and data solutions company Synology has announced what it calls its latest data management innovations, as part of its Computex 2026 lineup. The brand describes them as helping “businesses manage, protect and unlock greater value from their data in an increasingly AI-driven and hybrid working environment”. This includes “the next generation” of its DiskStation Manager (DSM), as well as the new ActiveProtect Manager.

With AI tech being more and more all-encompassing, it’s no surprise that Synology is adapting that into its DSM. For instance, the company is adding GPU NAS support plus dedicated AI appliances. These would allow such tech to run locally rather than relying on external cloud platforms. With that, the company also added governance features like built-in guardrails, as well as expanded Role-Based Access Control and improved visibility into how organisational data is accessed and used. That last one would benefit larger orgs, as well as enhanced system monitoring, centralised log management, Cluster Manager, and mass deployment capabilities.

As for the ActiveProtect Manager (APM) 2.0, this one makes use of AI-powered threat detection to identify anomalies and malware that threaten your backup data. When any is detected, it triggers the Auto Fallback mechanism to recover the last uncompromised backup. The new version also extends protection coverage across major cloud and virtualisation platforms. The list includes Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines, Amazon EC2, Nutanix AHV, Proxmox VE and Google Workspace. On the subject of third parties, Synology says that APM 2.0 can also integrate with third-party antivirus tools for malware scanning.

All that being said, not all of these features will be made available immediately. Synology says that, for the DSM, these features will be “introduced progressively across upcoming DSM releases”. As for ActiveProtect Manager 2.0, this is scheduled to be released sometime in Q3 of 2026.