FIFA 2026 starts in earnest next week, and CelcomDigi has launched a couple of offers in conjunction with the football season. Primarily, this comes in the form of passes that allow you easy access to the games wherever you are. There are also some device-related promos for those who would either rather stay at home and enjoy the games from bigger screens, or to get new mobile devices to take with them on the go.

First on the list is the Unlimited Internet pass, but only between 12AM and 12PM. This costs RM10 and is valid for seven days. Makes sense to some degree, as the games are happening on the North American continent, and you’re not necessarily at home if you’re staying up to watch these games. As an added bonus though, from 8 June onwards and while the pass is active, you can also enjoy all-day unlimited internet access, but specifically for streaming on the RTMKlik app.

For those who are fortunate enough to go and catch the games live, CelcomDigi also has the Football Roaming Pass. For RM98, you get 14 days of unlimited data while travelling to over 95 countries, which naturally includes the USA, Canada and Mexico. That being said, you only get an allocation of 3GB each day for high-speed mobile data, and everything used after that will be capped at 1Mbps. For calls, you get 15 minutes to make calls to Malaysia or within the country you’re in, plus accepting incoming calls.

As mentioned earlier, there are other device-related offers as well. If you’re a CelcomDigi One Pro or Ultra subscriber, you can also get a Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV, ranging from 55- to 85-inch models, from RM17 a month. Then you also have the Forward 7 and GOAT 10 offers of mainly smartphones, starting from RM7 and RM10 a month respectively. Though you’ll have to get these via the Easy360 or Pakej MegaJimat methods. These offers are available via the telco’s Online Store, the CelcomDigi app, and CelcomDigi Stores nationwide.